Pilot Who Tried to Cut Engines Takes Plea Deal

A former Alaska Airlines pilot who was charged with 83 counts of attempted murder after he tried to shut down an aircraft's engines mid-flight has avoided prison time on state charges. Under a plea agreement in Oregon state court, Joseph Emerson pleaded no contest Friday to reckless endangerment and first-degree endangering an aircraft, NBC News reports. He was sentenced to the 50 days he spent in jail after the 2023 incident, five years' probation, and 664 hours of community service. He was also ordered to pay $60,569 in restitution.

In federal court, Emerson pleaded guilty to one count of interfering with a flight crew. The felony is punishable by up to 20 years in prison, though prosecutors will only argue for a sentence of up to one year, the AP reports. His lawyers said they plan to ask for probation when he is sentenced Nov. 17. They said federal prosecutors plan to seek a sentence of one year.