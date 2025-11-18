Huge Fire Destroys Landmark Croatian Tower

A huge fire broke out in a landmark skyscraper in the downtown area of the Croatian capital, Zagreb, gutting the building but leaving no casualties. The building was known as the Vjesnik tower after a popular newspaper that was published there until some 12 years ago, reports the AP. The fire started near the top of the 16-floor building and quickly spread downward, preventing some 100 firefighters from entering, Croatian media said. The building was almost completely empty when the fire broke out near midnight Monday. The fire seemed to be extinguished by midday Tuesday, although the metal and concrete construction was still smoldering.