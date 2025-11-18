The Bezoses Are Funding 'the Party of the Year'

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, are stepping into the fashion spotlight as the new backers of the Met Gala—aka "the Oscars of fashion." Organizers announced Sunday that the couple will be partially funding the 2026 Met Gala and its accompanying Costume Institute exhibition at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, per the Times of London. The statement said the exhibition and benefit "are made possible by Jeff and Lauren Sanchez Bezos." The chosen theme for the 2026 event is "costume art."

Bezos, 61, has attended the Met Gala since 2012, with Sanchez, 55, joining him for the first time in 2024, though both skipped the event this year as they prepared for their wedding in Venice. Sanchez later appeared in her wedding dress on the digital cover of US Vogue, whose parent company is Condé Nast.

The media giant—whose global editorial director, Anna Wintour, has curated the Met Gala guest list since 1995—is another sponsor of the event, alongside fashion house Saint Laurent. The Times sees the couple joining this list as "the latest sign that the Bezoses are intent on infiltrating the world of high fashion and celebrity," after attending various Paris Fashion Week shows last month and hosting Kris Jenner's star-studded 70th birthday party last week. Or as the Daily Beast's headline reads, "Bezos Buys His Wife the Party of the Year."