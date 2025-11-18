It's Eminen vs. 'Swim Shady'

Eminem is taking legal action against an Australian beachwear company, Swim Shady, claiming its name infringes on his famous "Slim Shady" trademark. The rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, put in a petition with the US Patent and Trademark Office seeking to cancel the company's US trademark, reports the BBC . Swim Shady, based in Sydney, registered its name in Australia in 2023 and officially launched its beach accessories line in 2024, after initially operating under the name "Slim Shade." The company then secured a US trademark for "Swim Shady" earlier this year, prompting Eminem's legal team to act.

Eminem's lawyers argue that the brand's name creates a "false association" with the rapper, who has held the US trademark for "Slim Shady" since 1999. They describe the Slim Shady name as "distinctive and famous," saying it's closely tied to Eminem's music career, which took off in 2000 with the Grammy-winning single "The Real Slim Shady." Eminem has also moved to oppose the brand's name in Australia, though he only requested an Australian trademark on "Slim Shady" earlier this year.

Swim Shady says it plans to "defend our valuable intellectual property," but it declined to comment further due to the ongoing case. The company describes itself as a "grassroots" business focused on sun protection products inspired by Australia's harsh climate. It's represented by Meyer West IP, a Sydney law firm specializing in intellectual property. This legal dispute follows a recent high-profile trademark case in Australia in which a court overturned a ruling that pop star Katy Perry had infringed on the trademark of local designer Katie Perry, who sells clothing under her birth name. 9NEWS, meanwhile, has more on the couple who launched Swim Shady.