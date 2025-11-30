Netanyahu Makes an Official Plea for a Pardon

President Trump asked that he be pardoned . Now Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has followed up with the same request himself. Netanyahu on Sunday formally appealed to Israel's president for a pardon in his long-running corruption trial , per the AP . In a videotaped statement, Netanyahu said that the trial has divided the country and that a pardon would help restore national unity. He also said the requirement that he appear in court three times a week is a distraction that makes it difficult for him to lead the country.

Netanyahu's request consisted of two documents—a detailed letter signed by his lawyer and a letter signed by Netanyahu. They'll be sent to the justice ministry for opinions and will then be transferred to the Legal Advisor in the Office of the President, which will formulate additional opinions for the president. The president's office called it an "extraordinary request," carrying with it "significant implications."

Netanyahu is the only sitting prime minister in Israeli history to stand trial, after being charged with fraud, breach of trust, and accepting bribes in three separate cases accusing him of exchanging favors with wealthy political supporters. He has not yet been convicted of anything.