Newest Crash-Test Dummies Look a Bit Different

For the first time, US auto manufacturers will be mandated to test vehicle safety with the help of female crash-test dummies, a move aimed at closing the long-standing gap in injury rates between men and women in car accidents. On Thursday, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy debuted the new THOR-05F dummy, which will be used to develop even more versions of female crash-test dummies, per NBC News . It's been available for years, but it took more than four decades for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration to approve a dummy that represents the average woman in terms of height, weight, and body type.

The AP notes that the standard crash-test dummy now used in five-star vehicle testing was created in 1978 and modeled after a 5-foot-9-inch man who weighs 171 pounds. The currently used female dummy, which Axios reports was introduced in the early aughts, is only 4-foot-11 and 108 pounds, representing the tiniest 5% of American women.

The real-life consequences are clear: Studies show women are 73% more likely than men to be seriously injured in head-on crashes, and 17% more likely to die as drivers or front-seat passengers, per NBC. The THOR-05F, made by Humanetics, is equipped with more than 150 high-tech sensors, including in the legs, where women face an almost 80% higher injury risk.

While the new dummy isn't expected to be used in federal safety testing until 2027 or the year after, the release of its specifications allows automakers to start designing safer vehicles now. Advocates say the move is overdue but welcome, with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle calling for permanent updates to safety standards. "Car companies won't implement these changes unless mandated," says Maria Weston Kuhn, an advocate who suffered serious injuries herself in a crash years ago. Humanetics CEO Chris O'Connor is now urging regulators to set a clear timeline for full adoption.