Wax Diana in 'Revenge Dress' Shows Up in Paris

Princess Diana returned to Paris in wax Thursday as one of Europe's oldest wax museums unveiled a new figure of the British royal in the so-called "revenge dress," decades after her death in the city. The life-size—and very convincing—figure of the late Princess of Wales at the Grevin Museum is dressed in a replica of the black, off-the-shoulder, figure-hugging cocktail dress Diana wore to a Serpentine Gallery event in London in 1994, per the AP . It was the same night that King Charles III—at the time Prince Charles—acknowledged on television that he had been unfaithful with Camilla Parker Bowles, now Queen Camilla.

High heels, a pearl choker at her neck, and a small handbag clasped in both hands complete the sculpture. Tabloids at the time dubbed the outfit the "revenge dress," and the museum leaned into that symbolism. The statue was ordered after the director of the museum visited London and came away underwhelmed by the Diana likeness at Madame Tussauds, prompting him to commission his own version, museum officials said.

For Paris, the tribute carries extra weight: Diana—"Lady Di" to the French, who still use the nickname affectionately even though she spent most of her public life as a princess—died after a car crash in a tunnel by the Seine in 1997, where flowers and handwritten notes are still left at informal memorials. Grevin, founded in the 19th century, has long packed its ornate halls with political leaders, artists, pop-culture figures—and, yes, British royals. Some observers noted wryly how the museum's newest royal guest was positioned far from wax likenesses of her famous ex-husband and mother-in-law.