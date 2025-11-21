Coast Guard Quickly Reverses Swastika Policy

The US Coast Guard released a new, firmer policy addressing the display of hate symbols like swastikas and nooses just hours after it was publicly revealed that it made plans to describe them as "potentially divisive"—a term that prompted outcry from lawmakers and advocates. "Divisive or hate symbols and flags are prohibited," the latest Coast Guard policy, released late Thursday, declared before adding that this category included "a noose, a swastika, and any symbols or flags co-opted or adopted by hate-based groups."