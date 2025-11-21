Demo Flight Ends in Tragedy at Dubai Airshow

An Indian fighter jet crashed Friday at the start of a demonstration flight in front of a crowd of spectators at the Dubai Airshow, killing its sole pilot. The Indian HAL Tejas smashed into the ground at the Dubai World Central airport, sending a vast fireball into the air and thick black smoke into the sky. Police vehicles, ambulances, and a helicopter rushed to the site of the UAE crash, spraying firefighting foam to extinguish the blaze, reports the AP . Onlookers, including families who'd gathered in a grandstand for the end of the biennial air show, gasped in horror and disbelief at the crash. The airplane appeared to have lost control and dove directly toward the ground.

The Indian Air Force confirmed the crash and the pilot's death. "IAF deeply regrets the loss of life and stands firmly with the bereaved family in this time of grief," it said in a statement, adding that an investigation will be launched. Emirati crash investigators also will investigate. "Firefighting and emergency teams responded rapidly to the incident and are currently managing the situation on-site," the Dubai Media Office, which responds to crises in the sheikhdom, wrote on X. The airshow resumed flight demonstrations about an hour and a half later, with the Russian Knights flying overhead as emergency crews still worked at the crash site.

On Thursday, India's Press Information Bureau rejected some social media claims alleging that a Tejas aircraft had experienced an oil leak while on display at the show. In a statement on X, it called the posts "false" and said they were attempts to undermine the "fighter's proven technical reliability with baseless propaganda." It was unclear whether the aircraft in question was the one that crashed on Friday. Social media clips showed a liquid dripping from the jet into bags beneath it. "The videos show routine, intentional draining of condensed water," the military said. "This is a standard procedure for aircraft operating in humid conditions, like those in Dubai."

Tejas is India's indigenous fighter aircraft, built by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited. The lightweight, single-engine jet is expected to bolster India's depleted fighter fleet as China expands its military presence in South Asia, including by strengthening defense ties with India's rival Pakistan. In September, India's Defense Ministry signed a contract with HAL to procure 97 Tejas jets for the air force. Deliveries are expected to begin in 2027. The Indian government also signed a deal with HAL in 2021 for 83 Tejas aircraft. Deliveries, expected last year, have been delayed largely due to shortages of engines that must be imported from the US.