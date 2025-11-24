Man Swept Away at Park Where 2 Just Died

Powerful waves at California's Garrapata State Park are believed to have claimed a third life in a week. Two women and a man were swept off the rocks at Sobrenas Point near Big Sur on Saturday afternoon, reports the Los Angeles Times . The women managed to make it back to shore on their own and were hospitalized with unspecified injuries. The man, believed to be about 30 years old, remained missing as of Sunday, as the search shifted to a recovery operation, per ABC News . About 90 minutes after the incident, a Coast Guard helicopter briefly spotted what appeared to be a body in the water, but high surf hindered recovery efforts.

The incident comes a week after a 7-year-old girl and her father died at the same park when the girl was carried out by the surf and her father entered the water in an attempt to save her. They were identified as Yuji Hu and his daughter Anzi Hu, both of Calgary, Alberta, per ABC. The National Weather Service has warned that waves ranging from 13 to 18 feet are expected through Monday night in the Big Sur and Monterey areas. Officials have cautioned visitors to stay off rocks and away from the edge of the water, citing the risk of strong rip currents and "sneaker waves" that can surge unexpectedly far up the beach.