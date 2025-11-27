Cops: Guard Members Were Ambushed by Lone Shooter

Patel says 2 soldiers are in critical condition after DC shooting
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Nov 26, 2025 8:00 PM CST
Patel: Guard Members Are in Critical Condition After DC Shooting
Emergency personnel keep a presence following the shooting of two National Guard soldiers near the White House, Wednesday, Nov. 26, 2025.   (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

The suspect in the shooting Wednesday of two West Virginia National Guard members blocks from the White House is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021, the New York Times reports. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members, who had been deployed to the nation's capital by President Trump, were hospitalized in critical condition, the AP reports. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was "receiving conflicting reports" about their condition. The suspect, who was in custody, also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, a law enforcement official told the AP.

  • Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant DC police chief, said investigators had no information on a motive. He said the assailant "came around the corner" and immediately started firing at the troops, citing video reviewed by investigators. "This was a targeted shooting," Bowser said.

  • After hearing the gunfire, other troops in the area ran over and held down the shooter after he was shot, Carroll said. "It appears to be a lone gunman that raised a firearm and ambushed these members of the National Guard," Carroll said, adding that it was not clear whether one of the Guard members or a law enforcement officer shot the suspect. "At this point, we have no other suspects," Carroll said at a news conference.
  • World Bank employee Nko Muntangana tells the Washington Post that she heard a boom and a man next to her yelled, "Get down, get down." She says she hid behind chairs outside a coffee shop and saw a man with a "black, tiny gun" pointed at the soldiers.

  • Patel said that the FBI is leading the investigation and that the attacker will be charged with assault on a federal officer. Sources tell NBC Washington the shooting is being investigated as a possible act of terrorism.
  • In Fort Campbell, Kentucky, Vice President JD Vance urged "everybody who's a person of faith" to pray for the two Guard members. He cautioned that much remained unknown, including the motive of the shooter. "I think it's a somber reminder that soldiers, whether they're active duty, reserve or National Guard, our soldiers are the sword and the shield of the United States of America," Vance said as he delivered a Thanksgiving message to troops.
  • The Trump administration quickly ordered 500 more National Guard members to Washington following the shooting. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said President Trump asked him to send the extra troops. Nearly 2,200 troops currently are assigned to the joint task force operating in the city, according to the government's latest update.

