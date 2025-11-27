Cops: Guard Members Were Ambushed by Lone Shooter

The suspect in the shooting Wednesday of two West Virginia National Guard members blocks from the White House is a 29-year-old Afghan national who entered the US in 2021, the New York Times reports. FBI Director Kash Patel and Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser said the Guard members, who had been deployed to the nation's capital by President Trump, were hospitalized in critical condition, the AP reports. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said the troops had died, but later walked back the statement to say his office was "receiving conflicting reports" about their condition. The suspect, who was in custody, also was shot and had wounds that were not believed to be life-threatening, a law enforcement official told the AP.

Jeffrey Carroll, an executive assistant DC police chief, said investigators had no information on a motive. He said the assailant "came around the corner" and immediately started firing at the troops, citing video reviewed by investigators. "This was a targeted shooting," Bowser said.