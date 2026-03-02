US | strange stuff Great Antique Store Find: A Very Sleepy Owl Little guy was just snoozing next to a chicken-shaped cookie jar By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Mar 2, 2026 7:26 AM CST Copied An owl sleeps on a shelf next to a cookie jar shaped like a chicken at the Market Place antique store in East Durham, NY, on Feb. 21, 2026 (New York State Department of Environmental Conservation via AP) Shoppers in upstate New York earlier this month turned up a rare find while perusing a local antique store this month: tucked next to a cookie jar made in the shape of a chicken was a live owl resting peacefully on a shelf. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday that the incident happened on Feb. 21 in the hamlet of East Durham, about 130 miles north of Manhattan. The agency said customers at the Market Place had spotted "something extremely lifelike" on one of the shelves and alerted store staff, reports the AP. Environmental conservation police officers arrived to find a brown-and-white owl perched on a shelf with its eyes firmly shut. An officer gently cradled the sleeping owl to remove it from the store, and then released it into a wooded area, where it flew into a nearby tree. The bird, an eastern screech owl, is nocturnal and typically nests in tree cavities, notes NEWS10. It is not immediately clear how it got inside the store. Read These Next Khamenei didn't expect strike, especially in daylight. Boebert defends leaking Hillary Clinton photo. Abduction survivor's story is one of pain and resilience. Baby born deep in Amazon rainforest is 'a source of hope.' Report an error