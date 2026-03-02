Great Antique Store Find: A Very Sleepy Owl

Shoppers in upstate New York earlier this month turned up a rare find while perusing a local antique store this month: tucked next to a cookie jar made in the shape of a chicken was a live owl resting peacefully on a shelf. The state Department of Environmental Conservation said Friday that the incident happened on Feb. 21 in the hamlet of East Durham, about 130 miles north of Manhattan. The agency said customers at the Market Place had spotted "something extremely lifelike" on one of the shelves and alerted store staff, reports the AP.