2 National Guard Soldiers Shot Near White House

Two National Guard members were shot near the White House on Wednesday and FBI Director Kash Patel says they are in critical condition. West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey initially said they had died, then walked back his remarks. "It is with great sorrow that we can confirm both members of the West Virginia National Guard who were shot earlier today in Washington, DC have passed away from their injuries," West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey said in a post on X . In a later post , however, he said: "We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information." Washington, DC, police said a suspect was in custody by 3pm, the Washington Post reports. A source tells the AP the suspect was also shot and has injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

President Trump was at his West Palm Beach golf course when the shooting took place, the AP reports. "The White House is aware and actively monitoring this tragic situation. The President has been briefed," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt. Trump responded in a post on Truth Social:

"The animal that shot the two National Guardsmen, with both being critically wounded, and now in two separate hospitals, is also severely wounded, but regardless, will pay a very steep price. God bless our Great National Guard, and all of our Military and Law Enforcement. These are truly Great People. I, as President of the United States, and everyone associated with the Office of the Presidency, am with you!"

In his initial post on X, Morrisey said: "We are in ongoing contact with federal officials as the investigation continues. Our entire state grieves with their families, their loved ones, and the Guard community. West Virginia will never forget their service or their sacrifice, and we will demand full accountability for this horrific act."

Hundreds of National Guard members from the district, and several states have been patrolling the nation's capital after Trump in August issued an emergency order in the capital, federalizing the local police force and sending in the guard from eight states and the District of Columbia.

This story has been updated with new developments.