Weeks After DC Car Crash, Indiana Rep's Wife Dies

Indiana Rep. Jim Baird's wife, Danise, has died weeks after a car crash in Washington, DC, his office announced Sunday. She passed away from complications related to injuries suffered in the January collision that hospitalized both of them, reports the Indianapolis Star . The congressman was released from the hospital less than a day after the crash, notes WTHR , while his wife was released a week later.

In a statement, Baird's office described Danise as a "devoted wife and loving mother of three" and said the couple, married for 59 years, built a life grounded in "faith, family, and service. ... She was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time." The Republican congressman, who represents Indiana's 4th District, had filed paperwork in February to seek re-election in 2026, days after the crash.