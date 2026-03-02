Politics | House Republicans Weeks After DC Car Crash, Indiana Rep's Wife Dies Jim Baird's wife, Danise, dies of complications from the January collision By Polly Davis Doig withNewser.AI Posted Mar 2, 2026 5:53 AM CST Copied Indiana State Rep. Jim Baird, Republican candidate for Indiana's 4th Congressional District, speaks at a rally featuring President Trump in Indianapolis, Nov. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy, File) Indiana Rep. Jim Baird's wife, Danise, has died weeks after a car crash in Washington, DC, his office announced Sunday. She passed away from complications related to injuries suffered in the January collision that hospitalized both of them, reports the Indianapolis Star. The congressman was released from the hospital less than a day after the crash, notes WTHR, while his wife was released a week later. In a statement, Baird's office described Danise as a "devoted wife and loving mother of three" and said the couple, married for 59 years, built a life grounded in "faith, family, and service. ... She was the foundation of their family and will be deeply missed. We ask that you keep the Congressman and his family in your prayers during this difficult time." The Republican congressman, who represents Indiana's 4th District, had filed paperwork in February to seek re-election in 2026, days after the crash. Read These Next Khamenei didn't expect strike, especially in daylight. Abduction survivor's story is one of pain and resilience. Baby born deep in Amazon rainforest is 'a source of hope.' An undersea cable that changed our world is coming up. Report an error