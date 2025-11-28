For Thieves, Black Friday Is 'Super Bowl'

Stores may not be as crowded as they once were on Black Friday, but you can still expect busy aisles and distracted employees—an ideal atmosphere for theft, a former NYPD detective tells Fox News . Patrick Brosnan, who now runs a security consulting firm, warns that organized retail theft is now a "multibillion-dollar business" and for those looking to steal, "Black Friday is their Super Bowl." He describes crowded stores, stretched staff, high-value items on display, and plenty of chaos to cover a quick getaway.

According to a report from the National Retail Federation, shoplifting incidents jumped 93% in 2023 compared to 2019, accompanied by a 90% jump in dollar losses. There are "professional theft rings operating across state lines, reselling through sophisticated and widely networked online marketplaces," Brosnan warns. They come in "so coordinated, so focused, so knowledgeable" about what they want and how to get it, he adds.

Brosnan recommends stores lock up "high-value" goods, like electronics, fragrances, tools, and designer goods. (See more tips for retailers here.) Major cities also typically beef up security presences around shopping centers on Black Friday. But with nearly 187 million Americans expected to shop between Thanksgiving and Cyber Monday, "there's only so much you could do," says Brosnan. A report from WJAX notes the cost of theft ultimately falls on the consumer, as retailers raise prices to restock stolen inventory.