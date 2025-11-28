Anti-Corruption Raid Targets Zelensky's Chief of Staff

Anti-corruption units have raided the home, and reportedly also the office, of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's chief of staff, Andriy Yermak. The unprecedented searches at the heart of Ukraine's government come at a time when Kyiv is already under intense US pressure to sign a peace deal, the AP reports.

Two national agencies fighting entrenched corruption in Ukraine said their searches targeted Yermak. Oleksii Tkachuk, a spokesperson for Yermak, said the anti-graft agencies had not served Yermak a notice of suspicion, meaning he was not a suspect in an investigation. Tkachuk added that Yermak had not been told what the searches related to.

Yermak is a powerful figure in Ukraine and a key participant in talks with the United States. The BBC describes him as Zelensky's "right-hand man."