Dolly Parton Shares Heartfelt Thanksgiving Message

Dolly Parton took to Instagram on Thanksgiving to send a heartfelt message to her fans, expressing gratitude for their support through the years and wishing them blessings for the holiday. "I am so thankful for all of you and the memories we've shared," the 79-year-old country legend said, signing off with her trademark, "I will always love you." The message comes after what's been described as a recent "health challenge" for Parton, who has postponed a Las Vegas residency due to a "few health challenges" and whose husband of almost 60 years, Carl Dean, died in March, People reports.

Despite the setbacks, an insider told People earlier this month that Parton is "getting better every day" and "at home taking care of herself while many friends and family visit her." The source added: "In true Dolly spirit, she has already started decorating for the holidays—her favorite time of year." Fans responded to Thursday's Instagram post with an outpouring of affection, with some calling her a "beacon of light and hope in this dark world."

In response to health rumors last month, Parton acknowledged she was dealing with some issues but said she was "working hard," quipping, "I ain't dead yet!" Earlier this month, she missed the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions Hall of Fame induction ceremony for Dollywood, EW reports. "I sure wish I could be with you in person today, but you probably heard that I've been dealing with a few health challenges this fall and my doctors told me to take it easy for just a little while, and I'm truly sorry I can't be there," she said in a Nov. 19 Instagram video.