Pope, Eastern Patriarch Mark Creed's Anniversary

Pope Leo XIV marked a high point of his his first foreign trip as pontiff Friday with a pilgrimage to the site in Turkey where early Christian church leaders met 1,700 years ago under the auspices of the Roman Emperor Constantine to host the Council of Nicaea. The brief service took place in Iznik, at the site of the AD 325 gathering of bishops that produced the Nicaean Creed, a profession of faith that is recited by millions of Christians today.

Leo's participation in the service, hosted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, had been the main reason for his trip to Turkey. Speaking on the shores of Lake Iznik over the ruins of what was the site of the council, Leo said the creed "is of fundamental importance in the journey that Christians are making towards full communion," the AP reports