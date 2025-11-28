World | Pope Leo XIV Pope, Eastern Patriarch Mark Creed's Anniversary They prayed together for Christian unity at historical site in Turkey By Newser Editors and Wire Services Posted Nov 28, 2025 11:30 AM CST Copied Pope Leo XIV and the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, left, lead an Ecumenical prayer service near the archaeological excavations of the ancient Basilica of Saint Neophytos, in Iznik, Turkey, Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) See 7 more photos Pope Leo XIV marked a high point of his his first foreign trip as pontiff Friday with a pilgrimage to the site in Turkey where early Christian church leaders met 1,700 years ago under the auspices of the Roman Emperor Constantine to host the Council of Nicaea. The brief service took place in Iznik, at the site of the AD 325 gathering of bishops that produced the Nicaean Creed, a profession of faith that is recited by millions of Christians today. Leo's participation in the service, hosted by Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I, had been the main reason for his trip to Turkey. Speaking on the shores of Lake Iznik over the ruins of what was the site of the council, Leo said the creed "is of fundamental importance in the journey that Christians are making towards full communion," the AP reports Leo and Bartholomew prayed for Christian unity. Eastern and Western churches were united until the Great Schism of 1054, a divide precipitated largely by disagreements over the primacy of the pope. While there are still theological disputes, the creed is the most universally accepted faith statement in Christianity, a rare point of unity among Catholics, Orthodox, and many Protestant churches. In the runup to the anniversary, Leo penned a special apostolic letter emphasizing the creed's place as the "common heritage of Christians," written at a time in history when the "wounds inflicted by the persecutions of Christians were still fresh. The American pope has emphasized a message of peace and a plea to help end wars in Ukraine and Gaza during his trip to Turkey and Lebanon, which lasts through Tuesday. On Thursday, he met in the capital Ankara with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and encouraged Turkey to be a source of stability and dialogue in a world riven by conflict. Leo then traveled to Istanbul to carry not only his message of unity among Christians at Iznik, located southeast of the city, but also to reinforce the church's relations with Muslims. Read These Next Father of injured Guard member says she has a 'mortal wound.' MTG tells Republican men to 'clean up the kitchen.' Trump lashes out at another female reporter. President Trump's Thanksgiving message was an angry one. See 7 more photos Report an error