Virginia Stabbing Suspect ID'd as State Department Officer

A US foreign service officer with a standout academic record is now at the center of a deadly highway stabbing case in Virginia. Authorities say 32-year-old Jared Llamado, a State Department diplomat from McLean, allegedly killed 39-year-old Michele Adams and wounded three other women—Dana Bonnell, 36; Mary C. Flood, 37; and Heather Miller, 40—during a Sunday afternoon incident on I-495 in Fairfax County, per Fox News . Police say he also fatally stabbed his own dog.

Virginia State Police describe the chaos as beginning with a property damage crash that escalated into a knife attack involving "multiple victims in the roadway." Police say the stabbings do not appear to have been targeted. A trooper who responded around 1:17pm encountered Llamado armed with a knife and shot him in what authorities call self-defense; Llamado later died at a hospital.

A woman who witnessed the incident said Llamado initially sideswiped her SUV while weaving "in and out of traffic," apparently focused on a vehicle in front of him carrying four women, per NBC Washington. She said she later parked behind Llamado's vehicle and saw him stab the women in the other car. "We were terrified," said Sarah Kober, who was with her daughter. "We ran because we didn't know what else to do."

The State Department confirmed Llamado was a foreign service officer and expressed condolences. His online footprint showed a magna cum laude George Mason graduate who boasted a 3.76 GPA. He had a posting in Copenhagen but had recently returned to the US. His last Facebook post, from Feb. 22, showed a cheerful dinner with "long time friends and coworkers."