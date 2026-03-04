He Had Years of Perfect NBA Attendance. Then He Took a Nap

San Antonio forward Harrison Barnes missed his first game since 2021 after waking up from a pregame nap with a sore left ankle. Barnes' streak of 364 straight games played ended Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers, reports the AP. He missed his first game since Dec. 4, 2021, when he played with the Sacramento Kings. Barnes was a surprise late addition to the injury report. Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said only that Barnes reported soreness when he woke up from his nap and received pregame treatment from the medical staff. New York Knicks player Mikal Bridges has the longest active consecutive-games streak at 616. Barnes also trails only Bridges for most total games played since 2021, with 382.