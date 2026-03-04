Bus Driver Ferrying 54 Kids Blew 4 Times Legal Limit: Cops

The driver of a school bus that ended up in a Pennsylvania snowbank with kids on board tested more than four times over the legal limit for alcohol, authorities say. An arrest warrant has been issued for Kelly Weber, a 46-year-old from Boyertown, who'd been transporting 54 elementary school students on Feb. 6, according to Montgomery County authorities. Police say calls started coming in around 4pm about a bus veering into traffic and nearly striking other vehicles before it came to rest in a snowbank, per Fox News . The officer who found the bus there also discovered an open 750ml bottle of Tito's vodka, two empty mini bottles, and a receipt for the purchase from that morning, investigators say.

A blood test allegedly showed Weber's blood alcohol content at 0.331% and also detected THC, a cannabinoid found in cannabis. Weber is charged with DUI, 54 counts of child endangerment, and 54 counts of reckless endangerment, per WTXF. She has checked into a rehab facility and is expected to surrender for arraignment, when bail will be set. "We are all thankful that this defendant didn't crash the bus and cause further harm to these children," said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, who nonetheless acknowledged the "dangerous situation created." Among the students on board were five children under 6; some reportedly called or texted their parents in fear, and one got off the bus early. The bus service fired Weber and said it would increase random drug and alcohol testing.