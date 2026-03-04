Texas, NC Dems Set the Stage for a Senate Takeover

The first primaries of the 2026 midterm cycle in Texas and North Carolina have set up key Senate contests and exposed vulnerabilities for some incumbents in multiple congressional races. Results so far point to a costly Republican showdown in Texas, a marquee Senate race in North Carolina, and early signs of voter confusion at the polls that could fuel future disputes. Some takeaways, per NPR, the Hill, and Axios:

Texas GOP: A three-way Republican Senate primary in Texas between incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, state Attorney General Ken Paxton, and Rep. Wesley Hunt is headed to a runoff between Cornyn and Paxton after no candidate cleared 50%, extending what NPR calls the most expensive Senate primary in history and raising questions about whether President Trump will announce an endorsement before the May 26 vote. Axios notes that the GOP avoided its "worst nightmare," as some national Republicans feared a clear victory for the controversial Paxton that would set the stage for a GOP loss in the general.