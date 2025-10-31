JetBlue Flight Drops in Altitude, Injuring Passengers

A JetBlue flight from Cancun to Newark made an emergency landing in Tampa on Thursday after a sudden loss of altitude injured more than 15 passengers. The airline said its Airbus A320 was en route to Newark Liberty International Airport in calm weather conditions, ABC News reports. The problem was a flight control issue rather than turbulence, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement, per WPIX. The plane had maintained an altitude of 35,000 feet for about a half-hour after takeoff before descending to Tampa International Airport in 15 minutes, FlightAware information shows.