Democrats, Some Republicans Want Quick War Powers Vote

The congressional vote on a war powers resolution scheduled for next week may be mostly symbolic, but the issue gained urgency after the US attacked Iran on Saturday, and the outcome will serve as a referendum on President Trump's actions. Bipartisan efforts to have the House and Senate take up the issue have been picking up steam for months while the US conducted a military buildup in the region, Politico reports. On Saturday, some lawmakers called for quick action, per the AP . "Congress must convene on Monday to vote," said Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, "to stop this."

Both the House and Senate are to vote on measures invoking the 1973 War Powers Resolution that seek to limit Trump's ability to continue operations against Iran without explicit authorization from Congress, per Roll Call. In the Senate, a resolution led by Democrat Tim Kaine and Republican Rand Paul would require US forces to be withdrawn from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress formally approves further action. A similar Iran-related effort failed 47-53 last year. Khanna and GOP Rep. Thomas Massie have a bipartisan measure of their own they want put to a vote, per the AP. Massie evoked Trump's campaign slogan in criticizing Saturday's strikes. "This is not 'America First,'" he said.

The politics are complicated by some Democrats backing the strikes and some Republicans expressing caution without fully opposing them. Democratic Sen. John Fetterman of Pennsylvania, who previously voted against an Iran war powers resolution, praised Trump's actions, while GOP Sens. Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, and Todd Young called for full briefings and stressed the need to understand the campaign's scope, legal basis, and objectives of the mission. How and when Congress was notified about the Iran operation is emerging as an issue that could shape those votes, per Roll Call.

White House officials said the Gang of Eight—the top bipartisan leaders and intelligence chairs and ranking members—was notified beforehand, and Armed Services committees were briefed after the strikes began. Lawmakers from both parties, including Democratic Sen. Jack Reed, are demanding immediate, detailed briefings and greater consultation, citing requirements in the War Powers Act, intelligence statutes, and defense laws that govern advance notice, covert activities, and sensitive military operations. A post on Saturday by Cassidy, who voted in support of an Iran war powers resolution in 2020, suggested the state of congressional notification: He wrote that "presumably" the strikes were justified.