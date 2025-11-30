A Very French Heist: $100K Worth of Snails

Thieves have pulled off an unusual heist in France's Champagne region, making off with nearly half a ton of snails. The haul, valued at $100,000, vanished from L'Escargot des Grands, a farm run by Jean-Mathieu Dauvergne, in an overnight caper last week, reports the Independent . Most had been destined for the Christmas menus of high-end restaurants.

"This is definitely not the kind of post we thought we'd write as the holidays approach," reads a Facebook statement from the farm, per CNN. "We've been robbed and our fresh and frozen snails stash has been robbed." The thieves, suspected to be part of an organized network, cut through a fence, forced entry with a crowbar, and disabled light detectors before raiding the cold storage rooms.

"It's incredible to have stolen such a quantity," Dauvergne told Le Parisien, adding that the entire annual production was wiped out in one night. He said the farm's rising profile may have made it a target. Epernay police commander Remi Dubois said that the snails are almost as valuable as champagne, and that the culprits were likely "experienced and professional."