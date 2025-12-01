Tommy Lee Sells the Safe 'That Ruined My Life'

A safe once at the center of Hollywood's most notorious sex tape scandal has found a new owner. The metal box that once safeguarded the infamous Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson honeymoon sex tape sold at Julien's Auctions for $2,560—well below its $5,000 to $7,000 estimate, per the Independent . Lee had scrawled a note on the safe, widely reported as reading, "This is the safe that ruined my life!" However, a photo of the note shows Lee actually referred to the box as "unsafe," hinting at its history.

The safe had been stuffed with valuables—including pricey watches, diamond-encrusted jewelry, and Anderson's white wedding bikini—when disgruntled electrician Rand Gauthier took it from the couple's Malibu home shortly after their 1995 honeymoon, according to the auction house. He claimed Lee owed him $20,000. Gauthier, a former adult film star, used industry contacts to distribute the recording online, making it the first celebrity sex tape to go viral on the internet. Lee and Anderson sued one of the companies distributing the tape, but never saw any payout after the company went bankrupt. Proceeds from the auction will go to numerous charities, per NME.