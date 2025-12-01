Clooney Remembers a Big Early Role He Lost to Pitt

While plugging his latest movie, George Clooney revealed that he still thinks about losing a big role early in his career to Brad Pitt, now a close buddy. "I got to the final test for a role in Thelma & Louise," Clooney tells the UK Times before unloading a four-syllable expletive and adding, "Brad got it." As EW notes, he's referring to the role of JD, a charming drifter who romances Geena Davis' character in the film. The role helped launch Pitt's career, so much so that Clooney—still a few years away from his own big break in the movies—said he avoided watching the film for years.

"Oh yeah, he gives me s---," Clooney said of Pitt, before acknowledging that the casting director made the right call. "Of course, when I saw it, I was, like, well, it had to be that guy." Clooney did the interview with Adam Sandler, his co-star in the new movie Jay Kelly. "I saw that at the cinema and when Brad took his shirt off people went nuts," chimed in Sandler. "But it should have been you, Clooney."