Diddy Claims Netflix Docuseries Is 'Illegal'

Sean "Diddy" Combs is lashing out at Netflix and 50 Cent over their new docuseries, calling the project a "shameful hit piece" and accusing the streaming giant of using unauthorized footage to sensationalize his life. The four-part series, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, executive-produced by rapper Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson, a longtime rival of Combs, features interviews with former associates and previously unseen material, per USA Today . A trailer , aired Monday on Good Morning America, includes scenes of Combs discussing legal strategy with his attorneys days before his arrest.

"I'm taking eight nuclear bombs straight to the head," Combs says in extended footage, per USA Today. "We're losing," he continues, before requesting lawyers seek help from "somebody that has dealt in the dirtiest of dirty business of media and propaganda." This "confirms that Netflix relied on stolen footage that was never authorized for release," Combs' spokesperson says in a statement. He says Combs had collected footage since he was 19 with the intention of telling his own story and "it is fundamentally unfair, and illegal, for Netflix to misappropriate that work."

Netflix points to earlier comments from director Alexandria Stapleton, noting "we obtained the footage legally" and "moved heaven and earth to keep the filmmaker's identity confidential," per the BBC. 50 Cent, meanwhile, responded to claims that he was bent on destroying Combs' reputation, saying he was among the lone figures in hip hop speaking out about Combs' crimes, showing that the "culture" won't accept them. The full docuseries—featuring interviews with Combs' former security guard, former assistant, and a juror in his federal trial, as well as a recorded phone call between Combs and his son, Justin—is available to stream now.