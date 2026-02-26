Police to Return Control of Nancy Guthrie's Home to Family

Investigators are getting ready to transfer control of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home back to her family, even as the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie pushes into a fourth week, sources tell NBC News. The Tucson-area house has been a key focus of the investigation, with DNA evidence gathered there and at related locations. Two federal law enforcement sources said activity at the home Wednesday was tied to turning it over to the family; authorities now say they no longer need to keep it sealed as a crime scene. Meanwhile, neighbors have been complaining about journalists, bloggers, and other onlookers crowding the area, and the no-parking zone around the house will be widened in response, the AP reports.