Police to Return Control of Nancy Guthrie's Home to Family

Investigators are getting ready to transfer control of Nancy Guthrie's Arizona home back to her family, even as the search for the 84-year-old mother of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie pushes into a fourth week, sources tell NBC News. The Tucson-area house has been a key focus of the investigation, with DNA evidence gathered there and at related locations. Two federal law enforcement sources said activity at the home Wednesday was tied to turning it over to the family; authorities now say they no longer need to keep it sealed as a crime scene. Meanwhile, neighbors have been complaining about journalists, bloggers, and other onlookers crowding the area, and the no-parking zone around the house will be widened in response, the AP reports.
Guthrie was last seen Jan. 31 after dinner at her daughter Annie's home and was reported missing the next day when she failed to join a virtual church service. No suspect has been identified in what authorities have called a possible abduction. The FBI previously released Nest camera images of an armed, masked person wearing a backpack outside her home; one image without the backpack has drawn scrutiny, and it's not yet clear when it was taken. Investigators say they've received more than 23,000 tips, including 750 considered credible in the 12 hours after Savannah Guthrie publicized a $1 million reward Tuesday. CNN reports the sizable reward was introduced as the number of tips coming in had started to diminish.