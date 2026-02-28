Prosecutors Drop Death Penalty Bid for Mangione

Luigi Mangione will no longer face the possibility of execution in federal court over the 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Manhattan federal prosecutors told a judge on Friday that they won't challenge a ruling that blocked them from seeking the death penalty, opting against an interlocutory appeal of US District Judge Margaret Garnett's decision, reports NBC News. Last month, Garnett, who the AP notes is a Biden appointee, threw out two of four federal charges against the 27-year-old Mangione, including a murder count that could have carried a death sentence, finding the underlying stalking offense didn't meet the legal definition of a "crime of violence." She had given prosecutors till Friday to appeal, per ABC News.