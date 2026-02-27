Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Rehab After New Orleans Arrest

Shia LaBeouf walked out of a New Orleans courtroom still a free man—but now with a six-figure bond and court-ordered treatment hanging over him, People reports. A judge on Thursday set his bail at $100,000 and required him to enter substance abuse treatment and submit to drug testing following his Feb. 17 arrest during Mardi Gras. LaBeouf, 39, was initially released on his own recognizance after being booked on two misdemeanor battery counts tied to an alleged dustup at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar. Judge Simone Levine later reversed that release, noting that accusations that he used homophobic slurs hadn't yet appeared in the official court record, per the Guardian.
One alleged victim, performer Jeffrey Damnit (born Jeffrey Klein), says LaBeouf hurled slurs inside the French Quarter bar, was removed by staff, then allegedly struck him and a bartender outside; a police report says one man's nose may have been dislocated. LaBeouf was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries before being booked. He has since posted bond and is out under the new conditions, with a court date set for March 19. His representatives have not commented. His lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, has previously handled several high-profile New Orleans cases, NOLA.com reports. Levine said she's concerned that LaBeouf, who has been open about his struggles with sobriety, "does not take his alcohol addiction seriously."