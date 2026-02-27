Shia LaBeouf Ordered to Rehab After New Orleans Arrest

Shia LaBeouf walked out of a New Orleans courtroom still a free man—but now with a six-figure bond and court-ordered treatment hanging over him, People reports. A judge on Thursday set his bail at $100,000 and required him to enter substance abuse treatment and submit to drug testing following his Feb. 17 arrest during Mardi Gras . LaBeouf, 39, was initially released on his own recognizance after being booked on two misdemeanor battery counts tied to an alleged dustup at the Royal Street Inn & R Bar. Judge Simone Levine later reversed that release, noting that accusations that he used homophobic slurs hadn't yet appeared in the official court record, per the Guardian .

One alleged victim, performer Jeffrey Damnit (born Jeffrey Klein), says LaBeouf hurled slurs inside the French Quarter bar, was removed by staff, then allegedly struck him and a bartender outside; a police report says one man's nose may have been dislocated. LaBeouf was treated at a hospital for unspecified injuries before being booked. He has since posted bond and is out under the new conditions, with a court date set for March 19. His representatives have not commented. His lawyer, Sarah Chervinsky, has previously handled several high-profile New Orleans cases, NOLA.com reports. Levine said she's concerned that LaBeouf, who has been open about his struggles with sobriety, "does not take his alcohol addiction seriously."