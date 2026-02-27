Roommate Accused of Spraying Poison on Food

A jarring video has led to the arrest of a 42-year-old man accused of spraying poison on his roommates' food and throughout the kitchen, reports the Los Angeles Times. Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrested Timothy Bradbury on suspicion of willful poisoning of food, drink, medicine, or water with intent to cause injury, the department said. The arrest came after Davidson Hopper and his wife, Billy Yates, kept getting violently ill and grew suspicious of Bradbury, their roommate. Their landlord agreed to set up a camera, and it captured a man in a hoodie identified as Bradbury spraying what is alleged to be bug spray all over the kitchen.