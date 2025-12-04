Crash Lawsuit Claims UPS Didn't Properly Maintain Planes

A deadly UPS cargo plane crash in Kentucky last month stemmed from corporate choices that favored profits over safety, according to a lawyer who filed two wrongful death lawsuits Wednesday accusing the company of continuing to fly older aircraft without increasing maintenance beyond what's regularly scheduled. The fiery crash happened during takeoff after the plane's left engine detached, and cracks were later found where the engine connected to the wing, the National Transportation Safety Board said. The lawsuit also names General Electric, which made the plane's engine, the AP reports.

Robert Clifford, a lawyer representing two of the victims killed on the ground, said those cracks show the MD-11 jets, which average more than 30 years old, are too dangerous for package delivery companies to keep using. The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all MD-11s. UPS and GE said they don't comment on pending lawsuits but said they're assisting the federal investigation. Three pilots and 11 people on the ground were killed on Nov. 4 when the plane, fully loaded with fuel for a flight to Hawaii, plowed into businesses just outside the airport in Louisville, where UPS has its largest package delivery hub.

The plaintiffs : Attorney Bradley Cosgrove said at a news conference with Clifford that they believe inspections should have found the cracks cited by federal investigators, adding, "This plane should have never been in the air." The lawsuits filed in state court are on behalf of the families of Angela Anderson, 45, who was shopping at a business by the airport, and Trinadette "Trina" Chavez, 37, who was working at Grade A Auto Parts.

: Attorney Bradley Cosgrove said at a news conference with Clifford that they believe inspections should have found the cracks cited by federal investigators, adding, "This plane should have never been in the air." The lawsuits filed in state court are on behalf of the families of Angela Anderson, 45, who was shopping at a business by the airport, and Trinadette "Trina" Chavez, 37, who was working at Grade A Auto Parts. Also sued : The suit also names Boeing, which acquired the original manufacturer of the plane McDonell Douglas, and VT San Antonio Aerospace, which inspected and maintained the plane. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment.

: The suit also names Boeing, which acquired the original manufacturer of the plane McDonell Douglas, and VT San Antonio Aerospace, which inspected and maintained the plane. The two companies did not respond to requests for comment. Maintenance record: The jet that crashed had just finished more than six weeks of extensive maintenance, completed Oct. 18, in which VT San Antonio Aerospace crews repaired significant structural issues, according to the lawsuits. Those included repairing a crack in the center wing fuel tank, addressing corrosion on structural components, and lubricating parts involved in attaching the engine to the wing. The engine mount hadn't undergone a detailed inspection since 2021, and the plane wasn't due for another detailed inspection of that part for another 7,000 takeoffs and landings.