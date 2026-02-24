Panama Unveils Its Tomb of Gold

A grave that hadn't seen daylight in more than a millennium has been uncovered in central Panama—and its primary occupant was no ordinary local. Archaeologists say Tomb 3 at the El Caño site in Coclé province, about 125 miles southwest of Panama City, dates to roughly 800AD–1000 AD and held human remains ringed by gold jewelry and decorated pottery, signaling elite status. The remains of several individuals were surrounding the primary figure. "The individual with the gold was the one with the highest social status in the group," lead archaeologist Julia Mayo told AFP .

That individual was buried with gold bracelets, earrings, and chest ornaments depicting bats and crocodiles, motifs tied to the pre-Hispanic societies that lived in Panama's central provinces between the 8th and 11th centuries. The tomb also featured impressive metalwork showing an advanced knowledge and sophistication, per Heritage Daily. The area, excavated for about 20 years, appears to have been a burial ground used for roughly two centuries; nine similar tombs have previously been found there. Panama's Ministry of Culture called the latest find a significant addition to understanding pre-Hispanic life, with experts noting the elaborate burials suggest death was viewed as a passage to another stage where social rank carried on.