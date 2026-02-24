4 Years of War in Ukraine, by the Numbers

As the fight grinds into its 5th year, AP breaks down the heavy cost on both nations
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 24, 2026 5:55 AM CST
4 Years on, a Look at the Toll of the Ukraine War
A man plants sunflowers in his garden between a damaged Russian tank and its turret in the village of Velyka Dymerka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, Wednesday, May 17, 2023.   (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky, File)

Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago launched Europe's biggest conflict since World War II, causing immense suffering for civilians and harrowing ordeals for soldiers while rewriting the post-Cold War security order. The fighting enters its fifth year on Tuesday, and it shows no signs of stopping. Meanwhile, thousands of each countries' troops have died on the battlefield, and Ukrainian civilians have been battered by Russian aerial strikes that have brought years of power outages and water cuts. Here's a look at the conflict, by the numbers, since the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, via the AP:

  • 1.8 million: The upper end of the estimated number of soldiers killed, wounded, or missing on both sides, according to a report last month by the Center for Strategic and International Studies. It estimated that Russia suffered 1.2 million casualties, including up to 325,000 troop deaths, between February 2022 and December 2025—what it said was the largest number of troop deaths for any major power in any conflict since World War II. CSIS estimated that Ukraine has seen 500,000 to 600,000 military casualties.
  • 14,999: The UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission's count for civilian deaths in Ukraine, though it says that's likely an underestimate. More than 40,600 civilians were injured over the same period, it said in December. The war has killed at least 763 children.
  • 19.4%: The percentage of Ukrainian land occupied by Russia, according to the Institute for the Study of War. Over the past year, Russia has gained just 0.79% of Ukraine's territory in the grinding war of attrition, underscoring the little progress Moscow's forces have made despite huge costs in troops and armor.

  • 13%: The percentage drop in foreign military aid to Kyiv last year compared with the annual average between 2022 and 2024, per Germany's Kiel Institute. President Trump stopped sending American weapons paid for by the US to Ukraine after he took office just over a year ago. European countries, striving to make up the difference, increased military aid last year by 67%. Foreign humanitarian and financial aid to Ukraine fell by 5% last year.
  • 5.9 million: The number of Ukrainian civilians who have left their country. Some 5.3 million of those have found refuge in Europe. Additionally, around 3.7 million Ukrainians forced out of their homes have moved elsewhere within Ukraine, the UN said in December. Ukraine's prewar population was more than 40 million.
  • 2,881: The number of Russian attacks that have affected the provision of medical care in Ukraine since the invasion, according to the WHO on Monday. There was a nearly 20% increase in such attacks last year compared with 2024.

