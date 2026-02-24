4 Years of War in Ukraine, by the Numbers

Russia's invasion of Ukraine four years ago launched Europe's biggest conflict since World War II, causing immense suffering for civilians and harrowing ordeals for soldiers while rewriting the post-Cold War security order. The fighting enters its fifth year on Tuesday, and it shows no signs of stopping. Meanwhile, thousands of each countries' troops have died on the battlefield, and Ukrainian civilians have been battered by Russian aerial strikes that have brought years of power outages and water cuts. Here's a look at the conflict, by the numbers, since the full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, via the AP: