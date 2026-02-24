UK Has Become Overrun With Chocolate Thieves

In parts of the UK, a $3.50 Cadbury chocolate bar now comes with a clear plastic force field around it. Sainsbury's, Tesco , and Co-op are among the chains putting chocolate candy in anti-theft boxes as retailers and police say sweets are increasingly being stolen to be resold through illicit markets, reports the BBC . The Association of Convenience Stores says chocolate has shifted from being an item targeted by casual shoplifters to a staple of organized theft, alongside alcohol, meat, and coffee.

The Heart of England Co-operative reports losing nearly $340,000 to chocolate theft last year alone, calling it a "massive issue" and adding that a single offender can swipe thousands of pounds' worth in a week. Some shop owners now fill shelves just halfway, move chocolate away from prime spots, install AI-linked CCTV, and pin photos of known shoplifters at cash registers to fend off thefts.

The British Retail Consortium logged 5.5 million shop theft incidents last year, as well as 1,600 episodes of daily abuse or violence against staff. Retail groups are pressing for more police support, tougher sentences for repeat offenders, and crackdowns on the networks reselling stolen goods. Britain's "most prolific" chocolate thief was busted in September and sentenced to 20 months behind bars, per the Sun.