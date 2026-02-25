As Violence Recedes, Mexico Hunts Escaped Inmates

Mexico's top cartel boss is dead, dozens are dead with him, and now 23 inmates are on the run. Authorities in the Pacific resort city of Puerto Vallarta are hunting prisoners who bolted from a local jail Sunday after armed men rammed a gate amid a coordinated burst of violence blamed on the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, the BBC reports. The prison break-in sparked a riot in which a guard was killed, reports the New York Post .

The unrest followed the fatal capture of cartel leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, known as "El Mencho," long considered Mexico's most wanted man and a major fentanyl trafficker to the US. Officials say more than 70 people, including 25 National Guard members, were killed in clashes that erupted after the operation to seize El Mencho in Tapalpa, Jalisco, where special forces used helicopters and a drone to track him through one of his romantic partners. As cartel members torched vehicles and blocked roads in Puerto Vallarta, tourists and residents were told to shelter indoors, airlines paused flights, and cruise ships rerouted.

Most blockades were cleared by Monday, but attacks and arson were still reported in El Mencho's home state of Michoacán, while authorities in Jalisco and neighboring states work to recapture the escaped inmates, whose identities have not yet been released. The US Embassy in Mexico announced Tuesday that a shelter-in-place order for Americans has been lifted in the remaining cities where it was still in force, USA Today reports. The alert said Americans trying to leave Mexico should check their flight status with their airline.