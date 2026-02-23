Trump Threatens Netflix Over Democrat's Board Seat

President Trump is apparently trying to force changes to Netflix's boardroom, the Guardian reports. In a Truth Social post, the president demanded the company drop Susan Rice from its board or "face the consequences," blasting the former Obama and Biden administration official as a "political hack" with "no talent or skills." Rice, who rejoined Netflix's board in 2023 after previously serving from 2018-20 and serves on its nominating and governance committee, recently said on a podcast that companies and institutions that backed Trump could face accountability if Democrats regain power.

Trump's move marks a reversal from his earlier pledge to stay out of the high-stakes fight over who will take over Warner Bros Discovery (WBD), whose assets include Warner Bros studio and HBO. Netflix is competing with Paramount Skydance, backed by Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, which has been pursuing a roughly $108 billion deal. Any acquisition would require federal approval, and some lawmakers and industry figures already worry a Netflix-WBD combination could dominate the streaming market. Trump amplified right-wing influencer Laura Loomer's claim that Rice's comments were "anti-American," CNBC reports. Loomer called for him to kill the Netflix-WBD deal, which the Department of Justice is currently reviewing. Netflix has not commented.