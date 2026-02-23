Friends Voice Concern for Biden Amid Cancer Battle

While former President Biden is publicly leaning into optimism as he battles advanced prostate cancer, some of those closest to him are less at ease. Friends and former aides tell the Washington Post they've noticed the 83-year-old looking more tired in recent weeks and worry about the cumulative toll of Stage 4 disease and its treatments, though one associate describes him as active, engaged, and upbeat about his prognosis. Biden's office isn't commenting, and the former president has shared no fresh medical details since announcing last May that his cancer had spread to his bones and was being managed with hormone therapy and, later, radiation.