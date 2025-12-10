On Luigi Mangione's To-Do List: 'Pluck Eyebrows,' Avoid FBI

Pluck eyebrows. Buy less conspicuous shoes. Take a bus or a train west toward Cincinnati and St. Louis. Move around late at night. Stay away from surveillance cameras. A to-do list and travel plans found during Luigi Mangione's arrest and revealed in court this week shed new light on the steps he may have taken—or planned to take—to avoid capture after UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson's killing last year, the AP reports. "Keep momentum, FBI slower overnight," said one note. "Change hat, shoes, pluck eyebrows," said another.

The notes, including a hand-drawn map and tactics for surviving on the lam, were shown on Monday at a pretrial hearing as Mangione's bid to prevent prosecutors from using evidence seized during his Dec. 9, 2024, arrest at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania. Excerpts of body-worn camera footage of the arrest, previously unseen by the press or the public, were released on Tuesday. Police said they discovered the notes in Mangione's backpack, along with a 9 mm handgun that prosecutors said matches the one used to kill Thompson five days earlier; a loaded gun magazine and silencer; and a notebook in similar handwriting which he purportedly described his intent to "wack" a health insurance executive.

The notes, along with other evidence highlighted at the pretrial hearing, underscore that Mangione's stop in Altoona was only meant to be temporary. One note said to check for "red eyes" from Pittsburgh to Columbus, Ohio, or part way to Cincinnati ("get off early," it reads). The map drawn below shows lines linking those cities, as well as other possible destinations, including Detroit, Indianapolis, and St. Louis. Among the other notes revealed this week was one with a heading "12/5" and a starred entry that said: "buy black shoes (white stripes too distinctive)."

Another, also written in to-do list style, suggested spending more than three hours away from surveillance cameras and using different modes of transportation to "Break CAM continuity" and avoid tracking. Below that, it said: "check reports for current situation," a possible reference to news reports about the search for Thompson's killer. A note with the heading "12/8" lists a number of tasks, including an apparent trip to Best Buy to purchase a digital camera and accessories, "hot meal + water bottles," and "trash bag(s)." Under "12/9," the day of Mangione's arrest, the note lists tasks including "Sheetz," an Altoona-based convenience store chain, "masks," and "AAA bats." Under "Future TO DO," it listed "intel checkin" and "survival kit."