Maryland lawmakers have voted in favor of establishing a commission that would explore potential reparations for slavery and racial discrimination. The state Senate approved the bill last month, and it passed the Maryland House with a vote of 101-36 on Wednesday; it now awaits consideration from Gov. Wes Moore. Moore, Maryland's first Black governor and the only Black governor currently in office nationwide, emphasized the state's fiscal challenges—the Hill reports the state has a $3.3 billion deficit—but pledged to consider the legislation. "I have said and long stated that the history of racism in this state is real," and that "the impacts are still very much being felt and they've been structurally felt within the state of Maryland," Moore said.