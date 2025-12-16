Nick Reiner Hires High-Profile Lawyer

Nick Reiner has turned to a high-profile Los Angeles defense lawyer as he faces accusations of murdering his parents. Attorney Alan Jackson confirmed Tuesday that he is representing the 32-year-old, People reports. Jackson told reporters outside Los Angeles Superior Court that Reiner would not be making his first court appearance Tuesday as expected. He said the arraignment had been delayed because his client had not been medically cleared for transport to the courthouse, reports the Wall Street Journal . Sources earlier told the Los Angeles Times that prosecutors were expected to file murder charges against Reiner Tuesday afternoon.

Reiner was arrested in connection with the Dec. 14 killings of his parents, filmmaker Rob Reiner and activist-producer Michele Singer Reiner. Their bodies were discovered that afternoon in their Brentwood home by their 28-year-old daughter, Romy, sources tell People. Police arrested Nick hours later near the University of Southern California campus. He is being held without bail at the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles, Jackson said.

Jackson is known for representing some of the most closely watched defendants in recent years. He was part of the defense team for Harvey Weinstein in the former producer's California criminal trial, which ended in a rape conviction and a 16-year sentence. He also represented Kevin Spacey in a Massachusetts groping case that was dismissed after the accuser dropped a related civil complaint, and helped secure the acquittal of Karen Read, who had been charged with killing her police officer boyfriend in Massachusetts.