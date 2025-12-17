Police Release Video Timeline of Person of Interest in Brown Shooting

Police in Providence are sharpening their public appeal as the hunt for the Brown University shooter stretches into a fourth day, CBS News reports. On Tuesday, authorities released a new still image and "enhanced" surveillance video clips of a masked person of interest seen on the city's East Side in the hours before gunfire erupted on campus. The video timeline, shared by the FBI, tracks the individual from about 2pm to just after 4pm Saturday, around when the shooting in the Barus & Holley engineering building took place.

The person, described only as about 5-foot-8 with a stocky build, is seen walking on multiple streets close to the scene, including walking in front of some buildings more than once. At one point, the person, whose face is covered by a mask or turned away in all the images released, turns and runs in the opposite direction after someone approaches, the AP reports. Some of the released footage appears to be digitally sharpened versions of earlier videos, and investigators say they are also reviewing additional, unreleased recordings, including those showing post-attack chaos but not the person of interest. Also Tuesday, investigators were taking DNA swabs, which CNN notes may indicate they believe they've found DNA from the gunman at the scene.

The shooting killed two Brown students—sophomore Ella Cook of Alabama and freshman Mukhammad Aziz Umurzokov, an Uzbek American—and injured nine others. Rhode Island Hospital reports that two of the wounded have been discharged; five remain in critical but stable condition, one is in critical condition, and one is stable. The FBI is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the gunman's identification, arrest, and conviction. Authorities are urging anyone with even minor details to contact the FBI tip line or Providence police, stressing that small observations could prove important.

On campus, security has been visibly ramped up amid a rise in swatting calls, but students say safety feels altered. "That bubble of safeness was completely popped when we were violated by a shooter entering our campus," says a senior who barricaded for four hours. Brown President Christina Paxson, who called the victims "brilliant and beloved" in a letter to the community, pushed back Tuesday against suggestions the university failed students. "The shooter is responsible," she said, calling the attack part of a broader pattern of gun violence at schools nationwide.