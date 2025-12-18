Trump, a 'Student of History,' Writes 'Eloquent' Presidential Plaques

It's not just the Oval Office getting the Trump treatment—now the White House's Colonnade is talking, too. President Trump has added a new feature to the West Wing walkway he's dubbed the "Presidential Walk of Fame": bronze plaques beneath the portraits of his predecessors that read more like campaign broadsides than historical notes. Many were written by Trump himself, according to press secretary Karoline Leavitt, and echo his social media style, complete with random capital letters and exclamation points, ABC News reports.

The plaques for Joe Biden and Barack Obama are the sharpest. Biden's, paired only with a picture of an autopen rather than a portrait of Biden himself, calls him "by far, the worst President in American History," falsely claims he took office through "the most corrupt Election ever seen," and blames him for everything from the Afghanistan withdrawal to Russia's invasion of Ukraine and Hamas' attack on Israel. It also asserts Biden is in "severe mental decline" and slams his use of the autopen. Obama's plaque labels him "one of the most divisive political figures in American History" and falsely accuses him of spying on Trump's 2016 campaign and orchestrating what Trump calls the "Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax."

The text also repeatedly references Hillary Clinton, noting under both Obama's and Bill Clinton's portraits that she lost the presidency to Trump. Obama and Biden declined to comment, and the Clintons have not responded to requests for comment. It's not just Democrats getting criticized on the plaques; the AP reports George W. Bush, who has distanced himself from Trump, is berated on his plaque for starting two wars. Leavitt praised the new displays as "eloquently written descriptions" of each president's legacy and framed Trump as a "student of history." There are also two plaques for Trump, one for each term, and both "effusively praise" him, the New York Times reports.

Ronald Reagan's plaque is similarly effusive, declaring, "he was a fan of President Donald J. Trump before President Trump's historic run for the White House. Likewise, President Trump was a fan of his!" And the odd notes continue further back in history, with Gerald Ford's, for example, suggesting he lost his quest for re-election "probably because of his brave pardon of Richard Nixon." The plaques are part of a broader physical makeover Trump has pushed at the White House. He has paved over the Rose Garden, heavily renovated the Palm Room and Oval Office with more gold trim and new statues, and, most dramatically, demolished the East Wing to build a large ballroom he says will be finished by the end of his term.