Cops Crawl Under Burning Car to Pull Driver Free

An Illinois highway patrol stop turned into a dramatic rescue before dawn Sunday on Interstate 88. Oak Brook police say an officer on routine patrol around 3:40am spotted a sedan racing down Route 83 with its lights off and followed as it jumped onto eastbound I-88, Fox News reports. Moments later, the officer came upon the same vehicle flipped over, its engine area on fire and the lone occupant trapped inside.

Dashcam footage released by the department shows officers grabbing fire extinguishers to beat back the flames, then dropping to the pavement and shimmying under the overturned car to reach the motorist. They managed to pull the driver out while the front of the vehicle was still burning. The driver and two officers were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries, including smoke inhalation, and have since been released, according to police.

"These officers acted without hesitation, placing themselves in harm's way," Police Chief Brian Strockis said, per NBC5. "There is no doubt that their actions saved this individual's life. I am grateful that only minor injuries were sustained, and I could not be more proud of their bravery and professionalism." Illinois State Police are investigating the crash.

