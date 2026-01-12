Apple Dethrones Samsung as Top Smartphone Maker

Apple has edged past its longtime rival in the one ranking that matters most to phone makers: who ships the most devices worldwide. New figures from market research firm Counterpoint show Apple captured 20% of global smartphone shipments in 2025, nudging ahead of Samsung at 19%, reports Mashable . Chinese brands Xiaomi, Vivo, and Oppo followed with 13%, 8%, and 8% shares, respectively.

The shift is notable because Apple and Samsung were effectively tied in 2023 and 2024, each holding 19% and then 18% of the market. Before then, Samsung was on top for more than a decade. Counterpoint says Apple's shipments rose 10% year over year, the strongest growth among the top five manufacturers. Senior analyst Varun Mishra credits "expanding presence and rising demand across emerging and mid-size markets," helped by what he calls a stronger product lineup.

A key piece of that strategy: the launch of the lower-priced iPhone 16e in February 2025, which broadened Apple's reach beyond its traditional high-end base. Samsung's phone shipments also increased, up 5% over the previous year, driven by its mid-range Galaxy A series and premium models like the Galaxy Fold 7 and Galaxy S25. But that growth wasn't enough to keep Apple from taking the top spot.

Both companies are now betting on new form factors to keep momentum going: Apple is widely expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone later this year, while Samsung is preparing to roll out its more experimental Galaxy Z TriFold in the coming months. Counterpoint analyst Yang Wang expects Apple to extend its lead in 2026 and stay in front until at least 2029, with a major iPhone revamp expected in 2027, Bloomberg reports.