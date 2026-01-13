Former Federal Reserve Chiefs Warn About Powell Probe

Every living former chair of the Federal Reserve has broken with tradition to warn that a Justice Department criminal probe of current Fed chief Jerome Powell could blow a hole in the central bank's independence. In a joint statement, former Fed leaders Ben Bernanke, Alan Greenspan, and Janet Yellen joined former Treasury Secretaries Robert Rubin and Timothy Geithner and others in calling the inquiry an unprecedented encroachment by the executive branch. "This is how monetary policy is made in emerging markets with weak institutions," they wrote, arguing that such tactics undermine the rule of law and global confidence in the US economy, the Washington Post reports.

The investigation centers on the Fed's renovation of its Washington headquarters but comes after months of public pressure from President Trump for deep interest rate cuts and threats to fire or sue Powell. Powell, in a video statement Sunday, said the administration was using the possibility of criminal charges to strong-arm the Fed into cutting rates. The backlash crossed party lines; the former officials who signed onto the statement were appointed by presidents of both parties. Yellen, who has held both jobs, called the administration's action "extremely chilling, per CNBC.

Republican Sen. Thom Tillis said he would block any successor to Powell until the investigation is resolved, accusing Trump advisers of trying to end the Fed's independence. GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Kevin Cramer voiced similar concerns. Democrats accused the White House of weaponizing the Justice Department against perceived enemies, noting earlier failed efforts targeting New York Attorney General Letitia James, Rep. Adam Schiff, and former FBI Director James Comey. Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren said Trump is trying to install a "sock puppet" at the Fed, while Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer accused the president of "bullying" Powell and told him to "look in the mirror" if he wants to know why his economy and poll numbers are suffering.