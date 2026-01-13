FBI Says It Hasn't Found Video of Portland Shooting

The FBI said in a court document made public Monday that it had found no surveillance or other video of a Border Patrol agent shooting and wounding two people in a pickup truck during an immigration enforcement operation in Portland, Oregon, last week. Agents told investigators that one of their colleagues opened fire Thursday after the driver put the truck in reverse and repeatedly slammed into an unoccupied car the agents had rented, the AP reports, smashing its headlights and knocking off its front bumper. The agents said they feared for their own safety and that of the public, the document said.

The FBI has interviewed four of the six agents on the scene, the document said. It did not identify the agent who fired the shots. The shooting, which took place one day after a federal agent shot and killed a driver in Minneapolis, prompted protests over federal agents' tactics during immigration enforcement operations. The Department of Homeland Security has said the two people in the truck entered the US illegally and were affiliated with the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. None of the six agents was recording body camera footage, and investigators have uncovered no surveillance or other video footage of the shooting, FBI Special Agent Daniel Jeffreys wrote in an affidavit supporting aggravated assault and property damage charges against the driver, Luis David Nino-Moncada.

The truck drove away after the shooting, which occurred in the parking lot of a medical office building. Nino-Moncada called 911 after arriving at an apartment complex several minutes away. He was placed in FBI custody after being treated for a gunshot wound to the arm and abdomen. During an initial appearance Monday in federal court in Portland, the judge ordered that he remain in detention and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday. His passenger, Yorlenys Betzabeth Zambrano-Contreras, was hospitalized after being shot in the chest and on Monday was being held at a private immigration detention facility in Tacoma, Washington, according to an online detainee locator system maintained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement.