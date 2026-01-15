Feds Shoot Another Person in Minneapolis

A federal officer shot a person in the leg in Minneapolis after being attacked with a shovel and broom handle while trying to make an arrest Wednesday, federal officials said. The shooting took place about 4.5 miles north of where an immigration agent fatally shot Renee Good on Jan. 7, the AP reports. The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement on X that federal law enforcement officers stopped a person from Venezuela who was in the US illegally. The person drove away and crashed into a parked car before taking off on foot, DHS said.

After officers reached the person, two other people arrived from a nearby apartment and all three started attacking the officer, according to DHS. "Fearing for his life and safety as he was being ambushed by three individuals, the officer fired a defensive shot to defend his life," DHS said. The officer and the subject are both in the hospital and the two people who came out of the apartment are in custody, it said. Sources tell the Star Tribune that the man crashed the car in front of his home and his family fought the agents.

A large group of officers wearing gas masks fired tear gas into a crowd gathered at a north Minneapolis intersection near where Wednesday's shooting took place. The Star Tribune reports that around 200 people gathered near the shooting site and some protesters said they were hit by rubber-coated bullets.

Earlier Wednesday, a judge gave the Trump administration time to respond to a request to suspend its immigration crackdown in Minnesota, while the Pentagon looked for military lawyers to join what has become a chaotic law enforcement effort in the state. Plumes of tear gas, bursts of chemical irritants, and the screech of protest whistles have become common on the streets of Minneapolis, especially since Good's shooting. Agents have yanked people from cars and homes and been confronted by angry bystanders who are demanding that officers pack up and leave.

"What we need most of all right now is a pause. The temperature needs to be lowered," state Assistant Attorney General Brian Carter said during the first hearing in a lawsuit filed by Minnesota and the cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul.

Local leaders say the government is violating free speech and other constitutional rights with the surge of law enforcement. US District Judge Katherine Menendez promised to keep the case "on the front burner" and gave the US Justice Department until Monday to file a response to a request for a restraining order. The judge said these are "grave and important matters," and that there are few legal precedents to apply to some of the key points in the case.

During a televised speech Wednesday evening, Gov. Tim Walz described Minnesota as being in chaos, saying what's happening in the state "defies belief." "Let's be very, very clear, this long ago stopped being a matter of immigration enforcement," he said. "Instead, it's a campaign of organized brutality against the people of Minnesota by our own federal government." Walz added that "accountability" will be coming through the courts.