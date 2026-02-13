Jeanine Pirro Suit: I Fell in the Street, Now Pay Up

Jeanine Pirro is taking her suburban hometown and a utility to court over what she describes as a painful street stumble. The US attorney for the District of Columbia and former Fox News host has filed a $250,000 negligence suit against the city of Rye, New York, as well as against Con Edison, saying she tripped on Aug. 28 over a wooden block sticking out of a steel plate covering work on a gas main in the road, per the AP .

In an amended state court filing on Wednesday, Pirro, 74, says she suffered head, eye, face, and shoulder injuries; was confined to bed for an unspecified amount of time; and still suffers from pain. Lawyers for Rye and Con Ed are asking a judge to throw out the case, arguing the spot wasn't a pedestrian walkway and that any hazard was "open, obvious, and apparent."

The Daily Beast notes an interesting twist to the case: Pirro's ex-husband, Albert Pirro, is her legal counsel in this case. The Pirros were married for nearly 40 years before divorcing in 2013. Albert Pirro was pardoned by President Trump during the latter's first term for his 2000 conspiracy and tax evasion conviction.

All sides declined to comment on the ongoing litigation. Pirro, a longtime Westchester legal figure who previously served as a local judge and district attorney, was confirmed as the Trump administration's top prosecutor for Washington, DC, just weeks before the incident. (Hopefully for Jeanine Pirro, her choice of legal representation is a sensible one this time around.)